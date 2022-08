TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, weighed down by weaker crude prices and concerns over potential supply issues as gains in the Shanghai market capped losses.

The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for January delivery was down 3.4 yen, or 1.5 %, at 227.6 yen ($1.71) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark has declined about 0.2% for the week.