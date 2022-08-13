Convention pledges protection, empowerment of women

ISLAMABAD: A women convention, on Friday, unanimously pledged to protecting, economic empowerment, and upholding of women’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

A resolution was unanimously adopted by the convention organized by the National Assembly’s Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here at the National Assembly Hall, in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the first Constituent Assembly.

According to the resolution, the representation of women and men in health, education, economy, and politics validates the foundations of democracy and renders legitimacy to it.

The resolution said the women convention was committed to practice gender-sensitive budgeting and uplifting institutions working on women-specific issues.

The resolution said the participants were committed to eradicating all forms of social, economic, and political discrimination against women.

The women participants including the legislators pledged to utilise their legislative authority in improving lots of womenfolk. It committed to providing opportunities for the education of girls.

The resolution said the members of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and representatives of political parties, participating in the Diamond Jubilee Convention appreciate women’s illustrious contributions in the creation of Pakistan and its freedom struggle.

The resolution recalled that the Constitution of Pakistan which recognises Quran and Sunnah as the basic source of governance, provides women full rights, rejects all forms of discrimination, and promotes their full participation in public life under Articles 25, 34, 35, and 37 of the Constitution.

The resolution noted that the national and international commitments of the Government of Pakistan including the National Policy for the Development and Empowerment of Women (NPDEW) 2002, underscore attainment for women in the public and political spheres. All the women leaders of Pakistan, particularly, Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra’naLiaqat Ali, and Benazir Bhutto whose courage and exemplary contributions in public and political life have greatly inspired, built a sense of confidence and empowered the Pakistani women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022