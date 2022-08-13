AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Business & Finance

Govt to introduce advanced technology, reforms in postal sector: minister

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Postal Services remained ignored in the past, but the incumbent government is focused on introducing advance technology and reforms in the postal sector aimed at increasing its revenue and keep serving the people.

This was stated by Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood while addressing a ceremony by the Pakistan Post which issued a commemorative postage stamp in connection with the country’s diamond jubilee of independence.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to make Pakistan Post a profit-making institution by harmonising it with the latest technology and trends. In this regard, he said short and long-term policies are being framed.

He said that Pakistan Post is playing a crucial role in the progress and prosperity of the country and also reiterated its commitment that it will continue its efforts to serve the country with dedication.

He said our efforts were underway to bring advance technology and reforms in the postal sector, as unfortunately Pakistan Postal Services remained ignored in the past. The minister said that Postal Services would provide an advanced services to its customers keeping in view the needs of the people.

He said that Pakistan Post would also increase its revenue and keep serving the people. He assured that the Department would be transformed into a profitable and self-sufficient institution whereas its employees would also be given pensions.

