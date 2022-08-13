PPDWP approves two more schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two development schemes of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the third meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal 2022-23 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include IT-based profiling of government employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022