AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPDWP approves two more schemes

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two development schemes of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 911.728 million.

These schemes were approved in the third meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal 2022-23 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include IT-based profiling of government employees at the cost of Rs. 453.888 million and enhancement of 75-IPNV Sites Lahore at the cost of Rs. 457.840 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IT sector development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal PPDWP

Comments

1000 characters

PPDWP approves two more schemes

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories