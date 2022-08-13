KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 12, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,857.57 High: 42,873.57 Low: 42,243.33 Net Change: 614.24 Volume (000): 180,985 Value (000): 7,937,721 Makt Cap (000) 1,691,459,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,843.68 NET CH (+) 265.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,238.79 NET CH (+) 24.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,995.50 NET CH (+) 137.50 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,841.11 NET CH (+) 112.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,057.88 NET CH (+) 97.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,700.01 NET CH (+) 53.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-August-2022 ====================================

