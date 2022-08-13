AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 12, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 12, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,857.57
High:                      42,873.57
Low:                       42,243.33
Net Change:                   614.24
Volume (000):                180,985
Value (000):               7,937,721
Makt Cap (000)         1,691,459,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,843.68
NET CH                    (+) 265.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,238.79
NET CH                     (+) 24.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,995.50
NET CH                    (+) 137.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,841.11
NET CH                    (+) 112.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,057.88
NET CH                     (+) 97.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,700.01
NET CH                     (+) 53.45
------------------------------------
As on:                12-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

