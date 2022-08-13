Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 12, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,857.57
High: 42,873.57
Low: 42,243.33
Net Change: 614.24
Volume (000): 180,985
Value (000): 7,937,721
Makt Cap (000) 1,691,459,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,843.68
NET CH (+) 265.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,238.79
NET CH (+) 24.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,995.50
NET CH (+) 137.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,841.11
NET CH (+) 112.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,057.88
NET CH (+) 97.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,700.01
NET CH (+) 53.45
------------------------------------
As on: 12-August-2022
====================================
