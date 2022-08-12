AGL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
AVN 79.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.42%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.39%)
EFERT 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
EPCL 67.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.38%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 34.66 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.45%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
PRL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.18%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TPLP 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
TREET 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
TRG 96.23 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
WAVES 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 56.9 (1.35%)
BR30 15,717 Increased By 271.6 (1.76%)
KSE100 42,728 Increased By 484.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,169 Increased By 196.8 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

  • Poll conducted by Topline Securities says 56% of participants saw status quo prevailing in announcement scheduled for August 22
BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 03:19pm

A majority of market participants expect status quo – no change – in the upcoming monetary policy announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which is currently scheduled to be held on August 22, according to a poll conducted by brokerage house Topline Securities.

Topline, which itself expects the SBP to keep the policy rate unchanged at 15%, conducted a poll in which it took feedback from market participants on expectations over the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).

“We think that rate will remain unchanged in the upcoming monetary policy. We can see a decline in policy rates in 2HFY23,” said Topline.

SBP increases key interest rate by 125 basis points, takes it to 15%

As per its survey, 56% of the participants expected no change in the policy rate. Around 43% of the participants anticipated an increase whereas 1% even saw a decrease in the policy rate.

Moreover, on their view about the policy rate by the end of FY23, 45% of the participants expected the policy rate to be in the range of 12.01% to 14%, and 5% of the participants anticipated it to be in the range of 10%-12% by June 2023.

“In terms of outlook for the Current Account Deficit (CAD), 39% of the participants expected CAD to be below $9 billion in FY23 while the remainder expected CAD to be higher than $9 billion in FY23," it said.

Last month, the central bank increased the key interest rate by 125 basis points, taking it to 15% amid the expectation of further tightening due to a higher inflation outlook.

Furthermore, the SBP linked the interest rates on Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) to the policy rate to strengthen monetary policy transmission, while continuing to incentivise exports by presently offering a discount of 500 basis points relative to the policy rate.

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Meanwhile, Topline said that since the last monetary policy announcement, expectation of improvement in external account has increased as Pakistan signed the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and IMF’s board is likely to approve a tranche of nearly $1.2 billion.

It added that due to government's measures, imports in July 2022 posted a decline of 38% MoM to $4.9 billion, which translates into a 47% lower trade deficit in July 2022.

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 215

Consequently, the Pakistani rupee also started strengthening after hitting its all-time low of nearly Rs240 on July 28, 2022, in the inter-bank market. Since then, it has strengthened to around Rs216.

“These positive news flows have increased prospects of status quo in upcoming monetary policy,” Topline added.

On the other hand, some analysts have said that a rate-hike, although less likely than before, could also be in the offing as Pakistan reported a headline inflation number of 24.9% in July, a 14-year high.

IMF imports SBP interest rate monetary policy Rupee policy rate CAD monetary policy meeting MPC decision SBP MPC

Comments

1000 characters

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 215

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

UK economy closes in on recession

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices set for weekly climb, but cloudy outlook caps gains

Read more stories