Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 215

Pakistan rupee (PKR) maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar on Friday, and was hovering around the 215 level in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 11:20 am, the rupee was being quoted at 215.6, an appreciation of Rs3.28 or 1.5% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 218.88 after gaining Rs3.03 or 1.38% against the greenback.

The currency has strengthened consistently since hitting its all-time low of 239.94 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market last month.

“The appreciation trend commenced after exporters started surrendering their proceeds, however, the recent phenomena of currency appreciation in the local currency is due to drop in the dollar index, after inflation rate in US remained unchanged in July,” Abdullah Umer, analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

The dollar index was down 0.114% at 105.1, well off of its two-decade peak of 109.29 hit on July 14. The decline comes as US inflation was not as high as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 58% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 42% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

“Furthermore, speculation has been curbed in the domestic market, thus PKR is discovering its value despite the drop in forex reserves,” said Umer.

Forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $555 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $7.83 billion as of August 5, 2022, as policymakers in the country continued to scramble over securing dollar inflows and provide breathing room to the economy.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity as well, also dropped on Friday amid an uncertain demand outlook, though benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.84 a barrel.

