AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Copper rises to 6-week high on US rate hike optimism

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a six-week high on Thursday as bets the US Federal Reserve will ease the pace of interest rate rises pushed up riskier assets and weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

US data on Wednesday and Thursday suggested inflation may be peaking, reducing the need for rate increases that would stifle economic activity and metals demand.

The data bolstered faith among investors that rebounds in stocks and bonds will persist, though Fed policymakers said they would continue to tighten policy until price pressures are fully broken. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $8,185 a tonne at 1559 GMT after reaching $8,199, the highest since July 1.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction are up 17% from a low in mid-July but still down 25% from a peak in March due to slowing economic growth and demand.

“The peak inflation thesis is pushing base metals up,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultants T-Commodity.

He said signs of tight supply in China were also lifting copper. “The physical indicators are pretty bullish. I think the price will continue to move up,” he said.

Stockpiles of copper in Chinese exchange and bonded warehouses have been falling and import premiums are their highest since December. Chinese auto sales surged in July as COVID-19 restrictions eased, though sales for the first seven months of the year were still down 2% year-on-year.

China’s copper cathode output rose slightly in July.

The threat of more COVID-19 lockdowns looms over the market, however, with several Chinese cities imposing fresh restrictions to contain flare-ups in case numbers.

Most speculators are betting copper has further to fall despite its recent rebound.

In other metals, LME aluminium was up 1.4% at $2,525 a tonne, zinc added 1.8% to $3,672, nickel climbed 4.8% to $23,565, lead rose 1.2% to $2,200 and tin advanced 3% to $25,285.

