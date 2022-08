Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a temporary stay, according to The Straits Times.

Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT), via charter plane from Singapore’s Seletar Airport, the report said.

Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards.