AGL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
ANL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.23%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.54%)
GGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.56%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.06%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PAEL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.2%)
TREET 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.84%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.84%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,624 Increased By 69.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,548 Increased By 53.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 20.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Markets track Wall St rally as soft US inflation boosts rate hopes

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2022 09:54am

HONG KONG: Asian markets rallied Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after data showed US inflation finally easing from a four-decade high, giving the Federal Reserve some room to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

The below-forecast reading on consumer prices came on the back of a sharp drop in energy costs and provided a much-needed boost to risk assets across the board.

Wall Street enjoyed a surge that saw the Nasdaq pile on more than two percent and push it into a technical bull market – having spiked more than 20 percent from its June lows – while the dollar dropped against its peers.

And Treasury yields – a gauge of future interest rates – dropped.

Trading floors had been nervous going into Wednesday’s release, as many had feared a forecast-topping figure would beef up pressure on the Fed to announce another bumper rate hike at its September meeting.

Fears that the bank’s monetary tightening drive would send the world’s top economy into recession have dragged markets lower for months, with the mood already darkened by several issues including the Ukraine war, supply chain snarls and worsening China-US relations.

The positive energy from New York filtered through to Asia, where Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Manila all rose more than one percent, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington and Jakarta were also well up.

But while sentiment was positive, analysts warned against getting over-excited as inflation was still high and would take some time to get under control.

“We still need to see a couple more monthly decreases in underlying inflation before the (Fed) can start to think about pausing its tightening cycle,” Carol Kong, of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Bloomberg Television.

“The market is still currently underestimating US inflation and how sticky it will be over the medium term.”

Meanwhile, Fed officials were out trying to temper expectations that they might start reducing borrowing costs as soon as next year.

Minneapolis Fed boss Neel Kashkari warned “we are a long way away from saying that we’re anywhere close to declaring victory”, while Chicago bank boss Charles Evans added rates would continue to rise for “the rest of this year and into next year”.

Investors will be hanging on further comments from policymakers over the next weeks for an idea about the pace of rate hikes, with a still-strong jobs growth showing the economy remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and inflation.

“Inflation has been expected to peak over the summer for some time, so it was reassuring for markets that there are clear signs that this looks to be happening,” said Oliver Blackbourn, of Janus Henderson Investors.

“However, the Fed will doubtless be focused on the signs about underlying inflation, particularly against a very tight-looking labour market.”

And Christian Hoffmann, at Thornburg Investment Management, added: “We should not be surprised to see Fed speakers continue to try to talk down the market and risk assets.”

Oil prices edged down as demand expectations continued to be sapped by worries about a recession, with both main contracts around six-month lows and below their pre-Ukraine war levels.

The selling was also being fed by data showing US stockpiles at their highest levels since December thanks to a pick-up in domestic output, while some flows to three European countries from Russia resumed after a payment dispute linked to sanctions was resolved.

Key figures at around 0300 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 19,841.96

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,242.21

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 133.09 yen from 132.89 yen Wednesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0286 from $1.0299 Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2191 from $1.2213

Euro/pound: UP at 84.37 pence from 84.29 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $91.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $97.14 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.5 percent at 33,309.51 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,507.11 (close)

Wall Street stocks asian stocks US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Markets track Wall St rally as soft US inflation boosts rate hopes

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories