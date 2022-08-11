AGL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

AFP Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 09:42am

ISLAMABAD: The owner of a Pakistan TV station critical of the government has been charged with sedition after airing comments on the military by an opposition politician, according to documents seen Wednesday by AFP.

Three journalists with ARY News — a station that strongly backs former prime minister Imran Khan — have also been charged, while another was reported to have fled the country to avoid arrest.

According to a copy of a police report, ARY owner Salman Iqbal, company vice-president Ammad Yousaf and three other station staff are accused of “sedition”, “abetting mutiny” and “conspiracy”.

Shahbaz Gill, the politician at the heart of the row and a senior official of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has also been arrested and remanded in custody on similar charges.

ARY was taken off air over much of the country on Tuesday after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) accused it of broadcasting “hateful, seditious and malicious content”.

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Speaking on ARY Monday, Gill said junior officers in the armed forces should not follow orders that went against “the will of the majority”.

“You must assess that your patriotism is not at stake... and you are not following an illegal and unconstitutional command,” Gill said.

A day later ARY broadcast a detailed apology saying Gill’s comments were a personal opinion that had nothing to do with the channel.

A notice from PEMRA seen by AFP Tuesday said Gill’s comments were “tantamount to inciting the rank and file of the armed forces towards revolt”.

Khan termed Gill’s arrest an “abduction”.

During Khan’s years in power from 2018 until April this year several journalists reported being abducted and roughed up after criticising the government.

Last year Khan was among 37 heads of state named as “predators of press freedom” by Reporters Without Borders because of their media hostility.

