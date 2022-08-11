CM adviser terms opposition parties ‘fascist mafia’

LAHORE: Terming the group consisting of a dozen opposition parties a fascist mafia, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said on Wednesday that this cabal came to power only to save their loot and plunder and to open new avenues of corruption.

Those who made tall claims of being democratic are in fact going to every extent to suppress the voice of its political opponents apart from curtailing media freedom, he said, adding: “This is evident from their last two and a half months of rule.”

Cheema said the nation, breaking the idols of their fear, completely rejected the imported government on 17th July. He said this fascist government brutally tortured innocent and peaceful workers on May 25 by using the state institutions and violated sanctity of life and property of the citizens. The Sharif-Zardari cabal which is now limited to Islamabad has become overwhelmed by the fear of Imran Khan, he added.

Omar Sarfaraz alleged that these people launched a regime change operation against an elected government with external conspiracies.

He said that these are the people who were behind the Dawn Leaks and Memogate Scandal and now violating basic human rights by arresting those who point out their crimes. This fascist group plotted against the national security institutions at the behest of anti-state elements, he added.

Cheema said that the Supreme Court should take immediate notice of the actions of this mafia.

