Robbers snatch Rs5m from staff of private hospital

ISLAMABAD: The armed robbers on Wednesday snatched Rs5 million from the staff of a private hospital and escaped from the scene in the limits of Shalimar police station.

Police sources said that robbers riding a bike held the staff of a private hospital at gunpoint who were on their way to the bank at sector F-10 Markaz to deposit the cash, and snatched cash from them. The staff carrying the cash was accompanied by a security guard, they said.

Soon after the incident police reached the scene and started a search operation for the arrest of the robbers.

