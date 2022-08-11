Flood-hit Gadap Town: Alkhidmat team conducts survey to rebuild houses

KARACHI: Alkhidmat has conducted survey of flood-hit Gadap Town to rebuild houses affected in the recent rains. Alkhidmat Karachi’s Disaster Management team led by Manager Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh has conducted a survey of the flood-hit suburban area of Gadap and noted details of the destruction.

The team visited different parts of Gadap Town and gathered information from local residents of the area. Recent torrential rains have affected Gadap severely, destroying roads and blocking the flow of traffic.

The team distributed dry rations including flour, rice, cooked food, cereals, cooking oil, tea and other provisions. CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said that Alkhidmat had decided to reconstruct homes destroyed by the rains, and was making the necessary plans for this. He said that Alkhidmat was already providing rescue and relief services in Punjab and Balochistan, and called upon those with means to step forward and contribute in every way possible to Alkhidmat’s efforts in its relief and reconstruction efforts.

