Sri Lanka shares close at four-month peak as industrials gain

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 06:14pm

Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest in over four months on Wednesday, recording their tenth straight session of gains, boosted by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 2.43% at 8,706.17, clocking its longest gaining streak since mid-January 2021.

Sri Lanka, which has faced political upheaval amid its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years, is considering a restructure of local and sovereign debt, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said last week.

Sri Lanka’s ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has sought entry into Thailand for a temporary stay in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests, the Thai foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings was the top boost, gaining 15.24%.

Sri Lanka shares close at four-month peak on consumer boost

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume fell to 115.8 million shares from 151.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 4.51 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.60 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 381.2 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 4.39 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

