AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2022 11:58am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday after falls of Wall Street tech shares, as traders awaited key US inflation data due the following day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 percent, or 249.28 points, to end at 27,999.96, while the broader Topix index fell 0.74 percent, or 14.39 points, to 1,937.02.

“Investors have a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the US consumer prices index announcement. Softer share prices across Asia, except for the Shanghai index, also dampened market sentiment,” Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar stood at 135.07 yen, compared to 134.98 yen on Monday in New York.

A weak earnings report by US computing giant Nvidia prompted global investors to dump tech-related shares.

The Nikkei was also driven lower after market heavyweights SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron reported disappointing earnings for the April-June quarter.

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US job data

SoftBank Group, which reported a record quarterly net loss of $23.4 billion, tanked 7.02 percent to 5,295 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, tumbled 8.24 percent to 45,600 yen, while Advantest, which makes microchip testing kits, dropped 3.10 percent to 8,420 yen.

Sony Group lost 2.47 percent to 11,435 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.49 percent to 85,110 yen.

Tokyo stocks

