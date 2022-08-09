Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday after falls of Wall Street tech shares, as traders awaited key US inflation data due the following day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 percent, or 249.28 points, to end at 27,999.96, while the broader Topix index fell 0.74 percent, or 14.39 points, to 1,937.02.

“Investors have a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the US consumer prices index announcement. Softer share prices across Asia, except for the Shanghai index, also dampened market sentiment,” Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar stood at 135.07 yen, compared to 134.98 yen on Monday in New York.

A weak earnings report by US computing giant Nvidia prompted global investors to dump tech-related shares.

The Nikkei was also driven lower after market heavyweights SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron reported disappointing earnings for the April-June quarter.

SoftBank Group, which reported a record quarterly net loss of $23.4 billion, tanked 7.02 percent to 5,295 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, tumbled 8.24 percent to 45,600 yen, while Advantest, which makes microchip testing kits, dropped 3.10 percent to 8,420 yen.

Sony Group lost 2.47 percent to 11,435 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.49 percent to 85,110 yen.