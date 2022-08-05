AGL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.73%)
Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US job data

AFP Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 12:18pm

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher Friday following tech gains on Wall Street while traders awaited US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.87 percent, or 243.67 points, to 28,175.87, while the broader Topix index rose 0.85 percent, or 16.44 points, to 1,947.17.

“Buying sentiment strengthened (after the open) and the Nikkei quickly hit the 28,000 level,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“Steady gains of tech shares helped boost the Tokyo market.”

Traders will be keeping a close watch on the US jobs data, which will provide a fresh snapshot of the state of the world’s number one economy.

Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

In Tokyo trading, Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, jumped 3.08 percent to 8,700 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 2.77 percent to 48,860 yen.

Nippon Steel soared 8.31 percent to 2,085 yen while Kobe Steel jumped 3.24 percent to 604 yen.

Toyota, which upgraded its full-year net profit forecast on Thursday thanks to the weaker yen, firmed 1.50 percent to 2,123 yen.

The dollar stood at 133.40 yen, against 132.95 yen in New York on Thursday.

