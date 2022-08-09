CM asks officials to start work on Ring Road, Expressway project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has directed departments concerned to start work on Ring Road and Expressway Project along Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi.

Chairing a meeting, here on Monday, the CM said Expressway Project along Nullah Lai will be completed with a cost of Rs 46 billion. He also directed to ensure transparency in the project.

The CM was informed that earlier the Lai Nullah Expressway project was estimated to have been completed at the cost of Rs 110 billion, but now on the directives of the CM, the project would cost only Rs 46 billion.

The CM also directed that transparency and proper utilization of government funds be ensured during the construction of the Ring Road.

“It should also be made sure that no inconvenience is caused to the people living in the vicinity of site of the project”, he said.

He added that other roads would be expanded too to rid people of the city of traffic problems.

“We will also discuss the proposal to build homes for the people who would be displaced due to work on these projects”, he said.

