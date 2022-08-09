AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

May 25 incidents: Fawad, Punjab minister discuss investigations

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

LAHORE: Former federal minister and PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry met the provincial Home Minister Col Hashim Dogar (retd) and discussed important issues particularly initiating investigations of the 25th May 2022 incidents and matters concerning the PTI-led Punjab government.

Fawad had already announced that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is being established to investigate the 25th May incidents in Punjab and hoped that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would also appear before the team.

It may be noted that on May 25, police launched a crackdown on PTI workers marching towards Islamabad for the Azadi March announced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. As a result, dozens of PTI activists were arrested.

After returning to power, the PTI-led Punjab government has sought from the provincial police detailed reports on criminal action taken across the province against the PTI leaders and supporters on May 25 this year. It has also sought data of the cases registered against political leadership and workers of the party before, arrests made during and after Azadi March.

Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that Hamza Shehbaz who is accused in Rs24 billion case made good escape to London while five FIA teams have been constituted to investigate Rs20 million. He said Shehbaz Sharif and Company considers the nation fool. After Muharram, real accountability of those involved in May 25 incidents would start and the nation should start preparations for final phase of real independence.

Sources claimed that Fawad in a meeting with the party leaders mulled over different options for holding accountable to the PML-N leaders for resorting to violence on the PTI activists on May 25 during the journey for ‘Azadi March.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

