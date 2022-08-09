AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Sanjrani greets Arshad on winning gold medal

APP Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday congratulated Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. He said Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud by winning the gold medal.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Arshad Nadeem Commonwealth Games 2022

