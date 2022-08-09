Sanjrani greets Arshad on winning gold medal

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday congratulated Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. He said Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud by winning the gold medal.
