AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt likely to sign PTA with Turkey on 12th

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan is expected to sign a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Turkey on the 12th of August 2022. Through the agreement, Pakistan has agreed to give duty exemptions to Turkey on almost 220 products whereas Turkey has given an exemption on around 120 products to Pakistan. However, the Ministry of Commerce has failed to reach out to the private sector for consultations on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

In a statement, President of the Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar said that without consultations with the Private sector, the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) could prove to be counter-productive for Pakistan’s economy. This was seen before when the Pak-China Trade Agreement was signed and Pakistan was never able to realize the true potential of the agreement whereas China was able to export a considerably higher volume of products to Pakistan, thereby worsening our Balance of Payments (BOP) position.

The Ministry of Commerce has not reached out to the private sector, nor the apex bodies (EFP and FPCCI) representing the private sector in Pakistan. Pakistan is going through an economic crisis because of which a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) without any consultation from the private sector could end up making the economy worse off as a result of rising imports.

Ismail Suttar said, “It is imperative for Pakistan to remain internationally competitive in sectors that the country has a competitive advantage in. If the agreement, which has no input from the private sector, does not include the right products, then it very well may be harmful to Pakistan’s economy.”

EFP chief said that several Pakistan based companies may be negatively affected as a result of this Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) as their products may become uncompetitive as compared to Turkish products that will enjoy duty exemptions.

Currently, Pakistan is in need of favourable trade agreements to boost the country’s BOP position. Due to this, it is of high importance for the Ministry of Commerce to take into consideration the private sector’s views on the agreement and on what products should be included. Without any inclusion of the Private sector, the Government is putting Pakistan’s private industry and BOP position at grave risk.

The Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP) requests the Government of Pakistan to take the private sector into consultation for any trade agreement Pakistan is pursuing as without any deliberation from the private sector, the agreement is bound to create uncertainty for Pakistan’s industries and economic outlook. The country can no longer afford to have trade agreements that would be unfavourable for Pakistan’s industries and result in a sharp rise in the country’s import bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Preferential Trade Agreement government of pakistan Balance of Payments Pak China trade

Comments

1000 characters

Govt likely to sign PTA with Turkey on 12th

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories