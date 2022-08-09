AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

LOS ANGELES: It's been three years since HBO's juggernaut show "Game of Thrones" came to a close. Now, the history...
Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 12:50am

LOS ANGELES: It's been three years since HBO's juggernaut show "Game of Thrones" came to a close.

Now, the history of the throne is being examined in the prequel "House of the Dragon," which charters how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

The series debuts on HBO on Aug. 21. The show starts with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having to choose an heir, either his dutiful daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, or his wayward and violent brother, Prince Daemon.

"There's so much that Daemon gets away with because his brother is the king," Considine said in an interview with Reuters.

"It's not until he breaks my heart with his words that I do act," Considine added. The show is based on passages of George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel "Fire & Blood," which gave a brief history of the Targaryen family 200 years before "Game of Thrones."

The crux of the show lies with the relationship between two women, Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra. The two are close until Rhaenyra's mother dies and Alicent marries King Viserys and becomes the queen, demanding that her children become the heirs to the throne.

"You're going there from the (point of view) of two women for the first time," said Emma D'Arcy, who plays the older Princess Rhaenyra in the generation-spanning story. "It's a show that interrogates patriarchy, misogyny and power."

Some fans complained about the finale of the original "Game of Thrones" series. "House of the Dragon" co-creator Ryan Condal said the ending of the new series is already planned.

"We do have a plan out in front of us, but the main idea is to tell as much story as the book gives us and instead of overstaying your welcome, to get out and leave them wanting a little bit more," Condal said.

Game of Thrones HBO Princess Rhaenyra

Comments

1000 characters

The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

Brokerage house Topline expects KSE-100 to reach 52,000 points by end of FY23

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

Biden ‘concerned’ as China holds new Taiwan military drills

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

Read more stories