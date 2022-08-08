Gaza crossing opens as truce holds

RAFAH: Fuel trucks entered Gaza as an Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad held on Monday, raising hopes that the intense conflict that left dozens of Palestinians dead has ended.

An AFP journalist at the goods crossing to southern Gaza saw trucks loaded with fuel enter the enclave, ending a severe shortage which prompted the only power station there to shut down Saturday.

The arrival of vital supplies follows the implementation of a ceasefire at 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) Sunday, to stem the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the Palestinian coastal territory.

Gaza's health ministry said 15 children were among 44 people killed in the intense fighting.

Despite a flurry of strikes and rocket attacks in the run-up to the truce, neither side had reported any major violations of the agreement overnight.

The Israeli military said roads will gradually reopen in the border area on Monday.

"It was decided to gradually lift the restrictions," which have seen Israelis remain close to their bomb shelters, the army said.

'Fragile' truce

In a statement sent three minutes after the ceasefire began, Israel's army said that "in response to rockets fired toward Israeli territory, the (military) is currently striking a wide range of targets" belonging to Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

In a subsequent statement, the army clarified that its "last" strikes took place at 11:25 pm.

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

While both sides agreed to the truce, each warned the other that it would respond with force to any violence.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for his country's role in brokering it.

In a statement, UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said: "The situation is still very fragile, and I urge all parties to observe the ceasefire."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office late Sunday thanked "Egypt for its efforts" as it agreed to the truce, but said that "if the ceasefire is violated", Israel "maintains the right to respond strongly".

Islamic Jihad also accepted the truce but said it too "reserves the right to respond" to any aggression.

Starting on Friday, Israel launched a heavy aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza.

In addition to those killed, Gazan health officials said 360 people had been wounded in the Palestinian enclave, which is run by the Hamas.

Israel insists several children in the territory were killed by stray rockets.

Three people in Israel were wounded by shrapnel, while 31 others were lightly hurt while running for safety, emergency services said.

Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al-Hindi said the ceasefire deal "contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners".

'Terrifying'

Gaza resident Nour Abu Sultan, 29, said the three days of conflict were "terrifying", and that she had been unable to sleep during the "shelling and rockets, the sound of aircraft above us".

Dalia Harel, a resident of the Israeli town of Sderot close to the Gaza border, said she was "disappointed" at news of a truce Sunday despite her five children being "traumatised".

"We're tired of having a military operation every year," she said. "We need our military and political leaders to get it over with once and for all... we're not for war, but we can't go on like this."

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently. Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict in May last year.

The Israeli army has said the entire "senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralised".

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a "pre-emptive" operation Friday against Islamic Jihad, which it said was planning an imminent attack.