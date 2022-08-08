AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 11:55am

SHANGHAI: China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 231,266 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, the local government said.

Covid-19: Uptick in number of infections, fatalities in past 24 hours

Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases.

The country’s holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is fighting an outbreak and said it had reported 801 symptomatic and 409 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

The city imposed a lockdown this past Saturday.

China Beijing National Health Commission COVID-19 infections

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories