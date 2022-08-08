China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 231,266 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, the local government said.

Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases.

The country’s holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is fighting an outbreak and said it had reported 801 symptomatic and 409 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

The city imposed a lockdown this past Saturday.