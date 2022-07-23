Covid-19: Uptick in number of infections, fatalities in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered an uptick in the number of daily coronavirus infections and fatalities during the past 24 hours.

According to coronavirus data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) here on Friday, Pakistan has recorded another 679 coronavirus infections and seven deaths during the past 24 hours.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country now moved up to 30,462 after adding the seven fatalities while the number of total infections now stood at 1,549,073 after adding the new 679 cases.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166.

The maximum positivity ratio was recorded in Lahore which was at 8.27 percent, followed by Islamabad at 6.50 percent, 5.88 percent in Muzaffarabad, 5.88 percent in Skardu, 4.60 percent in Gilgit, 3.52 percent in Faisalabad, 3.23 percent in Sargodha, 2.92 percent in Peshawar, and 2.19 percent in Karachi.

During the past 24 hours, another 908 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan and the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,508,843. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,768.

As many as 589,230 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,087 in Punjab, 220,710 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 137,039 in Islamabad, 35,706 in Balochistan, 43,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 13,585 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,161 in Sindh, 6,327 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022