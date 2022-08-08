AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

USC hikes rates of pulses

Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government has revised upward the prices of pulses at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by Rs 30 to Rs 48 per kg. According to a notification, the price of gram black was increased by Rs 48 per kg to Rs 310 per kg from Rs 275 per kg whereas prices of masoor whole and Red Lobia per kg has been increased by Rs 35 each and dal moong washed by Rs 30 per kg.

The price of dal masoor whole has been increased from Rs 270 to Rs 310 per kg, Red Lobia from Rs 235 to Rs 270 and masoor washed per kg Rs 170 to Rs 200. The USC also notified the price structure of dal chana and dal masoor both subsidized and non-subsidized after the increase.

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Price of dal chana subsidized was revised upward to from Rs 190 to Rs 220. However, there is Rs 20 per kg subsidy on dal chana against the non-subsidized price which was also revised upward from Rs 210 to Rs 240 per kg.

Subsidized price of per kg dal masoor was revised upward at USC from Rs 270 to Rs 310. There is subsidy of Rs 20 per kg on dal masoor against its non-subsidized price of Rs 310 per kg, which was also revised upward to Rs 330 from Rs 290 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Utility Stores Corporation pulses prices price of black gram prices of Red Lobia price of dal masoor Price of dal chana USC hikes rates

Comments

1000 characters

USC hikes rates of pulses

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories