USC hikes rates of pulses

ISLAMABAD: The government has revised upward the prices of pulses at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by Rs 30 to Rs 48 per kg. According to a notification, the price of gram black was increased by Rs 48 per kg to Rs 310 per kg from Rs 275 per kg whereas prices of masoor whole and Red Lobia per kg has been increased by Rs 35 each and dal moong washed by Rs 30 per kg.

The price of dal masoor whole has been increased from Rs 270 to Rs 310 per kg, Red Lobia from Rs 235 to Rs 270 and masoor washed per kg Rs 170 to Rs 200. The USC also notified the price structure of dal chana and dal masoor both subsidized and non-subsidized after the increase.

Price of dal chana subsidized was revised upward to from Rs 190 to Rs 220. However, there is Rs 20 per kg subsidy on dal chana against the non-subsidized price which was also revised upward from Rs 210 to Rs 240 per kg.

Subsidized price of per kg dal masoor was revised upward at USC from Rs 270 to Rs 310. There is subsidy of Rs 20 per kg on dal masoor against its non-subsidized price of Rs 310 per kg, which was also revised upward to Rs 330 from Rs 290 per kg.

