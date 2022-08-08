15-year-old boy found hanging from tree

KARACHI: A 15-year-old boy has been found hanging from a tree near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi after the family filed a missing complaint with the police.

According to police, they have found a body of a boy identified as 15-year-old Ramesh Kumar, a resident of KDA Scheme-33 area. “He used to work as at a puncture shop in Saadi Town,” they said.

The police while quoting a complaint from the family said that Ramesh Kumar went out at 6:00 pm on August 05 and never returned.

“Sachal police was informed regarding the incident,” they said. The police said that the family received a call from a number on the next day with caller saying that Ramesh is with him and they should not be disturbed.

The police have cordoned off the area where the body was found hanged and have begun probe into the incident.