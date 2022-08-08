AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022

  • This is Pakistan's second gold at the Birmingham event
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 02:01am
Gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (C), Silver medallist Grenada's Anderson Peters (L), and Bronze medallist Kenya's Julius Yego pose during the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Photo: AFP
Gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (C), Silver medallist Grenada's Anderson Peters (L), and Bronze medallist Kenya's Julius Yego pose during the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Photo: AFP

Track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem clinched the second gold medal for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after a career-best 90.18-metre throw in the javelin final, edging out Grenada's Anderson Peters who ended up in second place.

Nadeem's throw was also the Games' record, and was registered in his fifth throw.

Meanwhile, world champion Peters' throw of 88.64 metres was the furthest ever second place throw in the history of the Games, stated information on the Commonwealth Games website.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games (August 7, 2022). Photo: AFP
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games (August 7, 2022). Photo: AFP

Kenya's Julius Yego registered a season's best of 85.7m and took the bronze medal.

Nadeem started the first round in fine fashion, landing his first throw at a distance of a then career-best 86.81m. His second throw was declared a foul, while the third hit a distance of 88m.

Nadeem led the first round with a throw of 88m, followed by Julius Yego (85.70), Peters (82.74) and Keshorn Walcott (82.61).

All athletes were given three more attempts in the second and final round.

Two-time world champion Peters, who made a shaky start, returned with a bang and registered a distance of 88.64 metres in his fourth attempt.

In order to stay on top, Nadeem needed to improve on his career-best, which he did as he recorded a distance of 90.18m.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Nadeem, who finished fifth at last year’s Tokyo Olympics as well as in the recently-held World Championship, was among the favourites to win after his key competitor Neeraj Chopra of India pulled out of the quadrennial event due to a groin injury.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Chopra won gold at Tokyo Olympics and silver at the World Championship.

Pakistan’s only other gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 came in the weightlifting +109 kilogrammes category, when Nooh Dastgir Butt made a new record by lifting 173 kilogrammes. The 24-year-old dominated the field in the clean and jerk session, finishing with a total of 405kg. He moved past the record of 403kg set by New Zealander David Andrew Liti four years ago.

