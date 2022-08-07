PM establishes flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a relief fund to help flood affectees on Saturday with an appeal to the public, especially the philanthropists to contribute in order to help the flood affectees with an open heart.

The prime minister has stated that the historic rains have created a flood situation. There has been an extraordinary disaster in Balochistan, immense losses in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab, and the government has immediately released Rs5 billion for the flood victims despite the difficult economic conditions.

He added that the people, especially the philanthropists, are requested to lend a helping hand to the government in rehabilitating those Pakistanis surrounded by difficulties as there is a need to help the flood-affected brothers, sisters and children with the spirit of Ansar-e-Medina. He has said that just as the people of Pakistan had set an example in the whole world by generously helping the affectees during the earthquake of 2005 and the biggest flood of the country in 2010, the same spirit is needed even today.

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

The prime minister added that the funds for the flood victims can be deposited in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, 2022. The federal government has imposed emergency in the flood-affected areas so that the relief work can be accelerated.

On Friday, the prime minister chaired a meeting after visiting the flood affected areas and set up an emergency committee to coordinate with the provinces to carry out relief efforts in coordinated and effectives manners to help the flood victims and directed the Finance Ministry to immediately release Rs5 billion to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022