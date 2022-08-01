Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Monday immediate disbursement of financial assistance to those who lost their family members in rains and floods in Balochistan.

This is the PM's second trip to Balochistan within the span of a week.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit and was accompanied by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Production Minister Israr Tareen and Housing and Works Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay among others.

During his visit, he was given a briefing by NDMA and also visited relief camps set up in Khushnoob area of Qila Saifullah district. He was informed that four camps with medical facilities had been set up for flood-affected people and a tube well system in the area was functioning with solar energy to meet the water needs.

The PM said that the government has announced Rs1 million in compensation and the provincial government has already disbursed Rs1 million.

The PM further said that a compensatory amount of Rs200,000 would be given for a partially damaged house and of Rs500,000 for a completely damaged house.

Rains, floods: PM forms ministerial body to assess damages

The PM also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of patients' records at medical camps in tent cities. He asked Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo to take action regarding this and also called for an inquiry to determine if the people were being actually treated at these medical camps.

As per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the death toll in flood-affected districts of Balochistan has risen to 136 while 70 people have been injured. A total of 13,535 houses collapsed or were partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods, Radio Pakistan reported.

On Saturday, the PM formed a committee of federal ministers to determine the damages in rains, and flood-affected areas within the next four days so that short-term, mid-term, and long-term comprehensive plans in the light of the committee’s recommendations could be developed by August 4.