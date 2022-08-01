AGL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.56%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.28%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.34%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.54%)
MLCF 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
TPLP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TREET 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.67%)
TRG 91.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -140.7 (-0.96%)
KSE100 40,077 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,191 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

  • Says government has increased the amount of financial assistance for partially and fully damaged houses to Rs500,000
BR Web Desk Updated August 1, 2022 02:31pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Monday immediate disbursement of financial assistance to those who lost their family members in rains and floods in Balochistan.

This is the PM's second trip to Balochistan within the span of a week.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit and was accompanied by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Production Minister Israr Tareen and Housing and Works Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay among others.

During his visit, he was given a briefing by NDMA and also visited relief camps set up in Khushnoob area of Qila Saifullah district. He was informed that four camps with medical facilities had been set up for flood-affected people and a tube well system in the area was functioning with solar energy to meet the water needs.

The PM said that the government has announced Rs1 million in compensation and the provincial government has already disbursed Rs1 million.

The PM further said that a compensatory amount of Rs200,000 would be given for a partially damaged house and of Rs500,000 for a completely damaged house.

Rains, floods: PM forms ministerial body to assess damages

The PM also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of patients' records at medical camps in tent cities. He asked Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo to take action regarding this and also called for an inquiry to determine if the people were being actually treated at these medical camps.

As per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the death toll in flood-affected districts of Balochistan has risen to 136 while 70 people have been injured. A total of 13,535 houses collapsed or were partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods, Radio Pakistan reported.

On Saturday, the PM formed a committee of federal ministers to determine the damages in rains, and flood-affected areas within the next four days so that short-term, mid-term, and long-term comprehensive plans in the light of the committee’s recommendations could be developed by August 4.

Shehbaz Sharif rain Balochistan flood Pakisan

Comments

1000 characters
Asad Khursheed Aug 01, 2022 02:40pm
How many times we do the same - disbursement. Why don't we fix these issue prior to disaster . This country becomes the bunch of fools. Every year same visual , same headlines, same "fund raisings" with different faces.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Intra-day update: Rupee hovers near 240 against dollar

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions

Indian rupee at over 3-week high on weak dollar, equity inflows

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

July import ebb to help arrest PKR slide: Miftah

Read more stories