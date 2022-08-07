UN’s sustainable development goals: ‘Rotary working with local partners in 7 areas across globe’

ISLAMABAD: The visiting President of Rotary International Jennifer Jones on Saturday said that Rotary is focusing and working with local partners across the globe in seven areas in line with the UN’s sustainable goals.

She briefed a select group of mediapersons on contribution of Rotary International in human development sector across the country.

Director of Rotary International Mohammad Faiz Kidwai, Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon, District Governor Adnan Rohaila, and Media Coordinator Imran Ghaznavi were also present on this occasion.

Jennifer Jones said that Rotary is working in more than 200 countries of the world, its 1.4 million members are constantly striving to improve the lives of their communities and the people of the country.

“In Pakistan, we have projects on sanitation, clean drinking water, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health care, peace development, economic development, women empowerment, and environment”, she added.

Citing an example of one of the projects, she said that in Karachi they inaugurated water filtration plant operated by a female and also visited basic educational schools. Such kind of projects, she said were sustainable with the involvement of local females. They (females) also felt ownership and empowerment. She said this kind of project was a hallmark for sustainable human development.

She said it is constantly trying to improve people’s lifestyle and economic situation through welfare projects. Rotary has rendered valuable services in Pakistan, now it is time to start new welfare projects with new commitment from the platform of Rotary in Pakistan. Rotary has contributed towards eradication of polio from the world. Rotary’s Polio Plus investment in Pakistan for polio eradication is US$353.8 million and overall its global contribution has been around US$2.5 billion. Rotary is committed to keep contributing until the world becomes polio free.

RI president said that Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

She said Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world. She emphasized Rotarians all over the world are involved to undertake projects in the seven areas of focus which includes peace building and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; community economic development and environmental sustainability and climate change.

