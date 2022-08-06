PCB condolence

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its sadness at the passing of former PCB Manager Media Khalid Butt.

In a condolence message, the PCB observed that the late was a renowned journalist who had also worked with different newspapers. He joined the board in January 2001 and worked as Media Manager till October 2002.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of the late. In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Butt’s family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.”

