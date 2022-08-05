AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.79%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
EPCL 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.91%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.71%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.35%)
FLYNG 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.07%)
GGGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.07%)
GTECH 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.31%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.03%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.37%)
TREET 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
TRG 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
UNITY 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
WAVES 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.37%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 63 (1.53%)
BR30 15,364 Increased By 234 (1.55%)
KSE100 41,977 Increased By 551.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 15,839 Increased By 178.6 (1.14%)
Zimbabwe win toss, bowl in 1st ODI against Bangladesh

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2022 02:20pm

HARARE: Zimbabwe won the toss and bowled against Bangladesh in Harare on Friday in the first of a three-match one day international series.

The matches form the second half of a tour with Zimbabwe winning a three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 thanks to a 10-run victory on Tuesday.

Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens

Opening batsman-wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva captained the home team in place of injured Craig Ervine while former skipper Sean Williams was unavailable.

Tamim Iqbal, another opening batsman, led Bangladesh, who defeated the West Indies 3-0 in an ODI series last month.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahman (wkt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

