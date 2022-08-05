Zimbabwe win toss, bowl in 1st ODI against Bangladesh

HARARE: Zimbabwe won the toss and bowled against Bangladesh in Harare on Friday in the first of a three-match one day international series.

The matches form the second half of a tour with Zimbabwe winning a three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 thanks to a 10-run victory on Tuesday.

Opening batsman-wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva captained the home team in place of injured Craig Ervine while former skipper Sean Williams was unavailable.

Tamim Iqbal, another opening batsman, led Bangladesh, who defeated the West Indies 3-0 in an ODI series last month.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahman (wkt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)