AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

LAHORE: Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad will face Pakistan Shaheens twice in a seven-day long training camp in Lahore. Sindh middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the two 50-over games on 7 and 10 August at the LCCA Ground.

Abdullah Shafique and Zahid Mehmood, part of Pakistan’s 16-player Netherlands bound ODI squad, will represent the Shaheens in the two practice matches. This will be the first time when both squads will come face-to-face; practice matches between the two Pakistan teams are set to become a regular practice in future.

Depending on team and tour requirements, the two squads will feature in different format matches that would aim to provide both practice to the national squad members and exposure to the reserve and upcoming players.

Besides Saud, for the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday, the Shaheens squad will feature talented players like Kamran Ghulam, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Qasim Akram.

12-player Shaheens squad: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Kamran Ghulam (Vice-Captain), Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Qasim Akram and Zahid Mehmood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Babar Azam Pakistan ODI squad Abdullah Shafique LCCA Ground Zahid Mehmood

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories