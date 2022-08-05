AGL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.73%)
ANL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 68.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.68%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.98%)
TREET 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.58%)
TRG 92.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.95%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 35.6 (0.87%)
BR30 15,198 Increased By 67.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,720 Increased By 294.9 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,739 Increased By 78.8 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains positive momentum, appreciates to 223 level

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 01:48pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward movement against the US dollar, strengthening to the 223 level in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 12:40 pm, the local currency was being quoted at 223.96, an appreciation of Rs2.19 or 0.98% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the currency had continued on its merry recovery path against the US dollar, closing at 226.15, an appreciation of Rs2.65 or 1.17%.

The development came after Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail said “one friendly country” has confirmed its assurance of helping Pakistan in meeting what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls a funding gap, saying that an announcement will be made soon.

“As a result of positive sentiment in market, rupee has continued recovering lost ground against the US dollar,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Friday.

“However, State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) reserves have dropped by $190 million to an alarming level of $8.39 billion as of July 29, 2022, and this could negatively hit the exchange rate,” it added.

The decline in reserves comes following external debt and other payments, said the SBP.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan, which is desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.

Zafar Paracha, General Secretary at the Exchange Commission of Pakistan (ECAP), in a video message said the improvement in local currency comes after the SBP's interventions in curbing speculation.

“Furthermore, the decline in July imports, which is expected to decline further in August, would bode well for the currency,” he said.

This is an intra-day update

forex SBP reserves Dollar rate Exchange rate usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains positive momentum, appreciates to 223 level

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Petroleum prices: Finance hints at making changes, adjustments on weekly basis

Read more stories