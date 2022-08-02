AGL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (10.97%)
ANL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.78%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
EFERT 80.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.46%)
EPCL 69.20 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (6.12%)
FCCL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.13%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FLYNG 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
GGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.91%)
GTECH 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.57%)
MLCF 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.47%)
OGDC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.6%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.05%)
TREET 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.28%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.18%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 44.3 (1.12%)
BR30 14,827 Increased By 353.1 (2.44%)
KSE100 40,367 Increased By 291.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 133.4 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

  • Country’s trade deficit narrows 20.6% in July 2022
Tahir Amin Updated August 2, 2022 09:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imports on a month-on-month (MoM) basis declined by 37.7 percent in July 2022 as it remained $4.913 billion compared to $7.880 billion in June 2022.

According to the official data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/PRAL, the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 20.6 percent in July 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained $2.589 billion in July 2022 compared to $3.261 billion in July 2021.

July import ebb to help arrest PKR slide: Miftah

YoY basis imports declined by 12.3 percent in July 2022 and remained $4.913 billion compared to $5.601 billion in July 2021.

The country’s exports declined by 0.7 percent on a YoY basis as exports remained $2.324 billion in July 2022 compared to $2.340 billion in July 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

trade deficit Exports FBR Pakistan’s imports

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

Forex consumption: FPCCI urges SBP to issue strategy paper

Read more stories