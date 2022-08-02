Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imports on a month-on-month (MoM) basis declined by 37.7 percent in July 2022 as it remained $4.913 billion compared to $7.880 billion in June 2022.

According to the official data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/PRAL, the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 20.6 percent in July 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained $2.589 billion in July 2022 compared to $3.261 billion in July 2021.

YoY basis imports declined by 12.3 percent in July 2022 and remained $4.913 billion compared to $5.601 billion in July 2021.

The country’s exports declined by 0.7 percent on a YoY basis as exports remained $2.324 billion in July 2022 compared to $2.340 billion in July 2021.

