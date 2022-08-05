AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
ANL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.01 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.93%)
OGDC 82.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.54%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.5%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 83.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,702 Increased By 277.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Aug 05, 2022
Markets

Palm oil may retest support at 3,717 ringgit

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 3,717 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,489-3,598 ringgit range.

The bounce from 3,489 ringgit was against the short downtrend from 5,048 ringgit, as confirmed by a retracement analysis.

The corrective wave structure of the bounce, along with the deep drop from 4,306 ringgit, strongly suggests a continuation of the downtrend from 6,698 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,973 ringgit, a break above which may signal an extension of the bounce towards 4,306 ringgit.

Palm oil may test support at 3,717

On the daily chart, the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit consists of five waves.

The final wave, the wave (5), is unfolding towards 2,540-2,963 ringgit range, as pointed by a falling trendline.

Palm Oil

