AGL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
EPCL 68.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.6%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
OGDC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
TRG 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.03%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 49.1 (1.21%)
BR30 15,149 Increased By 130.3 (0.87%)
KSE100 41,539 Increased By 469.8 (1.14%)
KSE30 15,733 Increased By 163.5 (1.05%)
Palm oil may test support at 3,717

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 09:46am

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,717 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,489-3,598 ringgit range. The contract started a bounce earlier than expected, which was supposed to occur around 3,717 ringgit.

This earlier bounce, however, has little impact on the downtrend from $4,306 ringgit, as palm oil seems to have turned around to fall towards 3,717 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,973 ringgit, a break above may lead to a gain into 4,085-4,269 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the whole downtrend from 7,229 ringgit has resumed. The trend consists of five waves.

Palm ends two-session decline; changes in Indonesia export tax cap gains

The final wave, the wave (5), is unfolding towards 2,540-2,963 ringgit range, as pointed by a falling trendline.

