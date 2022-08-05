AGL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.73%)
ANL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 68.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.68%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.98%)
TREET 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.58%)
TRG 92.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.95%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 35.6 (0.87%)
BR30 15,198 Increased By 67.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,720 Increased By 294.9 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,739 Increased By 78.8 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Petroleum prices: Finance hints at making changes, adjustments on weekly basis

Zaheer Abbasi Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 12:01pm

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has hinted at making changes/adjustment in petroleum prices on a weekly basis instead of fortnightly; however, the final decision would be taken by the federal cabinet.

This was stated by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha while talking to reporters after the meeting. Replying to a question that the government has decided to make adjustment in petroleum prices on a weekly basis, she said, adding that decision in this regard would be taken by the federal cabinet.

“No decision has yet been taken in this regard”, she said, adding that the all of IMF's conditions have been met and Pakistan’s case would be taken up.

She said that the government would be disbursed US$1.17 billion under the EFF programme and brotherly Islamic countries would also come forward to help Pakistan.

The minister said that there is no need to be worried about the challenges as the economy is improving. She said that following a decline in the oil prices the government would pass on as much as possible relief to the consumers.

Earlier, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance headed by Senator Saleem Mandivwala, unanimously, approved Exim (the Export-Import) Bank of Pakistan Bill, 2022.

'The Exim Bank of Pakistan Bill, 2022', was approved after a briefing by the CEO EXIM Bank, Irfan Bukhari, that proposed the law will play a key role in boosting the exports of the country and it will also provide a level playing field to the exporters. The meeting decided to approve it unanimously. The major aim of the bill is to provide material support to exporters in delivering their products to the international markets, he added.

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

However, while discussing the private member bill, 'Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2022', was approved by the committee with Rs0.5 million per month penalty in case of default after the expiry date of any document or return to be filed per month.

However, the meeting deferred approval of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) (Governance and Operation Bill 2022) following objections by both treasury and opposition. Senator Sadia Abbasi of the ruling party said that the profit-making entities instead of loss making are being included for privatization on the instruction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She added when her party was in opposition, they had protested on State Bank bill and now after coming to power are doing similar things.

She said that in order to improve the SOEs’ performance, the government has to work on its own, not on the dictation of the IMF. She said that the governance cannot be improved with law and she would oppose it.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada also supported her. She said that after the approval of this bill, the shares of these entities will be sold and inclusion of profit-making SOEs in the proposed law is against the interest of the country.

However, the Minister of State for Finance said that steps are being taken to improve the performance of government-owned enterprises and a financial unit will be established in the Ministry of Finance to oversee the governance structure of the SOEs. The boards of SOEs will be strengthened under the new legislation, stated the minister. The committee deferred the bill.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed’s briefing to Senate Standing Committee on Finance said that majority of the recommendations of the committee were incorporated in the Finance Bill and accepted that the super tax will be applicable from July 1, 2021. The super tax will be levied in 2021 only then will it come in the income tax returns of 2022, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF Federal Cabinet FBR finance ministry Petroleum prices SOEs EFF Aisha Ghaus Pasha

Comments

Comments are closed.

Petroleum prices: Finance hints at making changes, adjustments on weekly basis

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains positive momentum, appreciates to 223 level

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Read more stories