LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday allowed post-arrest bail to a former PTI MPA and PML-N candidate in recent by-election from PP-167 Nazir Ahmad Chohan and others in a case registered by Chong police.

The other accused include Abid Ali, Saad Nazir, Qamar Abbas, Rafaqat Ali, Qasim Ali, Hafiz Rizwan and Faisal Maqbool.

