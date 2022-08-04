Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday tested negative for Covid-19 following the completion of 10 days of isolation, announced his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

In a tweet, she wrote “President Asif Ali Zardari tested negative this morning after completing ten days of isolation. Thank you all for your messages and prayers.”

On July 28, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Zardari had tested positive for Covid-19.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” he tweeted.

The same day, Bakhtawar tweeted that when her father landed in Dubai, his PCR revealed positive but his symptoms are mild.

“He is resting and isolating (Day 4) and will return when recovered (post some grandson hugs time). Thank you for your prayers and remind everyone to remain precautious,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished him “quick recovery from Covid and complete health”.