AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

  • Test comes negative following 10 days of isolation, says Bakhtawar
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday tested negative for Covid-19 following the completion of 10 days of isolation, announced his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

In a tweet, she wrote “President Asif Ali Zardari tested negative this morning after completing ten days of isolation. Thank you all for your messages and prayers.”

On July 28, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Zardari had tested positive for Covid-19.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” he tweeted.

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

The same day, Bakhtawar tweeted that when her father landed in Dubai, his PCR revealed positive but his symptoms are mild.

“He is resting and isolating (Day 4) and will return when recovered (post some grandson hugs time). Thank you for your prayers and remind everyone to remain precautious,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished him “quick recovery from Covid and complete health”.

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto COVID-19 wave Bakhtawar Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

Oil prices stabilize after drop to near 6-month low

Briefing to NA panel: Govt paints pretty grim picture of power sector

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Read more stories