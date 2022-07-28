AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
Jul 28, 2022
Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

  • PPP co-chairman fully vaccinated and boosted, says foreign minister
BR Web Desk 28 Jul, 2022

Former president of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19, said PPP Co-Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” he tweeted.

