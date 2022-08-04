Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday agreed to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with a particular focus on the economic and investment domain.

In a tweet, Bilawal said that the two officials “discussed bilateral and regional mutual interest. I also expressed our keen desire to enhance engagement with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the two ministers met on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and reviewed the state of Pakistan-Singapore bilateral relations.

They agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and cooperation and exchanged views on the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal reaches Phnom Penh

The two officials discussed the potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Bilawal admired Singapore’s development model as well as the lessons it offered to developing countries including Pakistan, said MOFA.

The foreign minister emphasised the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in the ASEAN Regional Forum. He also expressed a keen desire to enhance the country’s collaboration with ASEAN member states.

Underlining the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, Bilawal and Balakrishnan agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum of bilateral relations.

Bilawal is leading the Pakistan delegation at the 29th Ministerial Meeting of ARF, which is being held from August 4 to August 6.

Foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the secretary-general of ASEANs are attending the summit.

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

According to MOFA, Bilawal will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

“In Phnom Penh, the Foreign Minister will also meet the prime minister of Cambodia and have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines,” the statement said.

Established in 1994, the ARF is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security. Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the forum.