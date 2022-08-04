VC, deans, principals discuss transfer of SU’s affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD: An important meeting of the deans, administrative officers and principals of the affiliated colleges of Hyderabad was held under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, wherein different issues including raising the educational standards in the affiliated colleges were discussed.

The Vice-Chancellor while giving briefing to the house said that every new university wanted to get colleges, but no university was ready to take the responsibility of the employees appointed to facilitate the colleges.

He said that initially 10 people were appointed in the examination department of the University of Sindh, but later when the number of colleges and enrollments increased, the staff was increased in examination, enrollment and other related departments as per need. “Currently, there are more than 200 employees working in these departments”, he said.

VC SU said those talking about the transfer of the colleges affiliated to the University of Sindh were not ready to transfer these 200 employees to their university adding that these employees had been providing services for the affiliated colleges to the University of Sindh. He said that there were168 public centers and educational institutions including universities in the country that received grants from Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad. “Due to non-receipt of this grant, salaries and pensions have not been paid even till August 3”, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that after the inspection of 15 colleges of Hyderabad division, permission had been granted to start the BS program in some subjects. “Now if teachers continue to be transferred from these colleges and posted elsewhere, then these programs may be disrupted”, he said. He said that the teachers should be posted on a permanent basis in colleges running BS programmes adding that a total of 80,000 students were enrolled in the colleges affiliated to the University of Sindh, out of which 30,000 children were studying in the colleges of Hyderabad only.

