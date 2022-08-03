Coalition govt to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the coalition government has decided to file a reference in the Supreme Court (SC) to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict in the PTI foreign funding case, Aaj News reported.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision in the foreign funding case is a validation of our claim that Imran Khan is a 'Jewish agent' and has been working against the interest of the country," Fazl said, urging all state institutions to act in unison against Imran Khan and his party.

ECP verdict in PTI funding case: Coalition MPs want issue referred to judiciary

Reflecting on the decisions taken during the PDM huddle today, Fazl said that the federal government is also deliberating upon placing Imran Khan and other PTI leaders on the exit control list.

He also demanded the resignation of President Dr Arif Alvi, saying he was equally responsible for concealing records of foreign funding received by the PTI.

The coalition parties met at the Prime Minister's House today with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

ECP verdict: a huge blow to PTI?

Water Minister Khursheed Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Palwasha Behram and Farooq H Naek represented Pakistan Peoples Party in the meeting whereas from PML-N, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Tarar and Rana Tanvir took part.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting via a video call.