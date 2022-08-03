AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ECP verdict in PTI funding case: Coalition MPs want issue referred to judiciary

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated August 3, 2022 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case, the lawmakers belonging to the ruling coalition in the National Assembly on Tuesday demanded that the case be referred to the judiciary for further action.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif said that the judiciary should assess the evidence mentioned in the ECP’s verdict regarding foreign funding of the PTI.

He said that the judiciary should decide the matter on merit to uphold the law and constitution as well as to end the culture of abusive language and unconstitutional acts.

He was all praise for the top electoral watchdog, saying it fulfilled its responsibility by declaring that the PTI had received prohibited foreign funding.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan is a “foreign-funded agent” who harmed and maligned the state institutions, adding “what an irony it is that institutions are fine if they support him and he starts hurling abuses on them if they withdraw their support”.

Quoting the ECP’s decision, Asif said that it has now been proved that Imran Khan accepted funding from foreign countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

He said this case is a bright example of money laundering. He said it will be a great tragedy to Pakistan if Imran Khan goes unscathed.

He said that it is now the responsibility of the parliament and other institutions to play their due role in upholding the constitution, and values of our society.

Mian Javed Latif of the PML-N severely criticise the PTI chairman and said that who termed Sharif brothers thieves himself is a big “robber”. He claimed that Imran Khan used prohibited foreign money for his party, adding a level-playing field should be provided to all the political parties.

The house also paid rich tributes to the six officers of Pakistan army who were martyred in a plane crash. The house also offered Fateha for the martyred.

The house unanimously passed a resolution, expressing solidarity with the flood-affected people.

The resolution, moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, called upon the government to expedite the rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit areas across Pakistan.

It said the flood-affected areas should be declared as calamity-hit and concerned Members National Assembly should be taken on board in the relief work in an area.

Five bills were introduced in the National Assembly. These include “The Indus University of Science and Technology Bill, 2022”, “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, and “The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022.”

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned for further deliberation.

The parliamentary secretary for federal education, Zeb Jaffar, told the house that the government has constituted a special committee to settle the repatriation issue of 300 female teachers working on deputation on wedlock policy working for 14 to 28 years in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

