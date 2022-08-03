AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
IK knew about funds from prohibited sources, says Kaira

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said it stands established now that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funds from foreign nationals and companies. He said the funds received by the PTI from prohibited sources were fully in the knowledge of Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday along with Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, he said the decision of the ECP came after eight years and because the PTI had employed delaying tactics and U-turns to stop the ECP to investigate the foreign funding case.

In cases of wrong declaration in the past, he said that the courts had imposed lifetime ban on politicians and in Hanif Abbasi case filed against Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Supreme Court, the apex court had asked the PML-N leader to file case with the ECP as the court had not an investigating agency, he added.

He said the decisions of the ECP were taken despite the PTI had delayed the hearings and obtained stay orders from the courts in eight years. “These are accounts details of 2008-2013 and more are to surface of the following years,” he added.

He said the PTI had given a protest call outside the ECP office on Thursday as Imran Khan had expected that the ECP’s verdict would be against him.

Minister for Water Resources Shah has said the ECP’s verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case is in accordance with the law and constitution.

He said the Election Commission deserves appreciation for rendering the judgment regardless of all sorts of pressures and allegations on the part of the PTI.

He said the allied ruling parties would wait the decisions of the higher courts as courts always took decisions in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The minister said they offered and shown no objections over the scrutiny of the PPP’s accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

