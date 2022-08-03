AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
Pakistan

Japan’s vice minister visits Pakistan Japan Business Forum

Press Release Updated August 3, 2022 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Taro Honda, Parliamentary Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan and member, The House of Representatives made a brief stop in Karachi on his way to Islamabad. He visited the office of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) in order to get an overall view of the business activities between Pakistan and Japan.

Welcoming him, Kalim Farooqui, Chairman PJBF briefed him about the historical relations between the two friendly countries which celebrates 70 years of diplomatic relations this year. He further briefed the visiting Vice Minister about the help that Japan has been extending in the development of infrastructure projects in Pakistan by way of state credits and also outright grants in the social sectors such as health and education.

Present at the meeting were the Senior Vice Chairman, Tetsuya Suematsu, Secretary General Murtaza Mandviwalla, Director Kazuteru Mihara who also heads the Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry in Pakistan (JACI). Also invited to interact with the visiting dignitary were Director Generals of both Board of Investment, Jamil Qureshi and Athar Khokhar of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Taro Honda in his response appreciated all who spoke and made him aware about the impediments and issues facing the business communities of both Japan and Pakistan. He assured of discussing and conveying the same in his meetings in Islamabad and thereafter to relevant authorities on his return to Japan.

