Aug 03, 2022
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
B&B Sec.                     Cnergyico PK Ltd.                       85,000            4.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                85,000            4.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani          G3 Technollgies Ltd                     40,000            8.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                40,000            8.10
KHS Securities               Hub Power                               19,000           69.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                19,000           69.00
MRA Sec.                     Indus Motor                              1,000          923.26
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          923.26
Fikree's (SMC)               Pak Oilfields                              600          290.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   600          290.00
KHS Securities               Service Ind                              5,000          315.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000          315.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities       Systems Ltd.                               500          358.05
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          358.05
M/s. Ktrade Securities       TPL Properties Ltd                       1,500           17.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,500           17.95
M/s. Ktrade Securities       Treet Corp.                              1,000           23.89
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           23.89
Sherman Sec                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                          115           89.50
Ismail Iqbal Sec                                                         90           92.50
Multiline Sec                                                         4,500           89.00
Multiline Sec                                                         4,500           88.50
RAH Sec.                                                              1,000           90.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                10,205           88.91
Arif Habib Ltd.              Worldcall TelecomLtd                 5,000,000            1.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000,000            1.15
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       5,163,805
===========================================================================================

