KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== B&B Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 85,000 4.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 4.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani G3 Technollgies Ltd 40,000 8.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 8.10 KHS Securities Hub Power 19,000 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 69.00 MRA Sec. Indus Motor 1,000 923.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 923.26 Fikree's (SMC) Pak Oilfields 600 290.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 290.00 KHS Securities Service Ind 5,000 315.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 315.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Systems Ltd. 500 358.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 358.05 M/s. Ktrade Securities TPL Properties Ltd 1,500 17.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 17.95 M/s. Ktrade Securities Treet Corp. 1,000 23.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 23.89 Sherman Sec TRG Pakistan Ltd. 115 89.50 Ismail Iqbal Sec 90 92.50 Multiline Sec 4,500 89.00 Multiline Sec 4,500 88.50 RAH Sec. 1,000 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,205 88.91 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,163,805 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022