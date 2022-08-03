KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 02, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
B&B Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 85,000 4.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 4.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani G3 Technollgies Ltd 40,000 8.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 8.10
KHS Securities Hub Power 19,000 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 69.00
MRA Sec. Indus Motor 1,000 923.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 923.26
Fikree's (SMC) Pak Oilfields 600 290.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600 290.00
KHS Securities Service Ind 5,000 315.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 315.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Systems Ltd. 500 358.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 358.05
M/s. Ktrade Securities TPL Properties Ltd 1,500 17.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 17.95
M/s. Ktrade Securities Treet Corp. 1,000 23.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 23.89
Sherman Sec TRG Pakistan Ltd. 115 89.50
Ismail Iqbal Sec 90 92.50
Multiline Sec 4,500 89.00
Multiline Sec 4,500 88.50
RAH Sec. 1,000 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,205 88.91
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall TelecomLtd 5,000,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,163,805
===========================================================================================
