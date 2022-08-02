Institutions should perform duties as per law: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said all the institutions should perform their functions as per the law, and the Supreme Court will support them.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Bandial, and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, on Monday, heard Khyber Medical University’s petition to cancel the registration of a medical student, who had completed her studies.

The student, Rukhsana Bangash, had passed her second-year exam in her fifth attempt and similarly, had passed her subsequent exams in supplementary attempts. as well. However, the university after she had finished her studies cancelled her registration and said she could not take five attempts for the exams.

The chief justice expressed annoyance over the university and the Pakistan Medical Commission’s negligence, saying had the university taken action earlier it could have been declared valid.

He said it would be unjust if the registration is cancelled after the respondent (Rukhsana) has completed her education, and now started practice.

The bench dismissed the university lawyer’s appeal to impose a fine on the student to cover damages. The chief justice said imposing fines was the concerned body’s job.

Justice Bandial said in the recent by-elections in the Punjab the apex court has not interfered with the working of any institution, but it has supported the institution in its duties. “As a result of our initiative, transparent and impartial bye-elections were held,” he added.

On July 26, the apex court struck down Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on the election of Punjab chief minister, paving the way for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to ascend to the throne in the country’s political heartland.

